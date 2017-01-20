ADVERTISEMENT

It goes without saying that live news can be an intimidating thing for young journalists. Besides the pressure of keeping their composure in front of millions of TV viewers, reporters must also face the unexpected and deal with unforeseen problems in a collected manner. But – while most anchors have no problem keeping their cool under challenging circumstances – some have proven not so lucky, and their calm exterior has often given way to shocking insanity. From blush-making malapropisms to startling breakdowns, these are the craziest things newscasters have said or done on the air.

20. “F*** it, I quit.”

KTVA reporter Charlo Greene had an awkward moment in 2014. During a segment on drugs, she found herself reporting on a medical marijuana company which she actually owned. And so after outing herself as the CEO, Greene went one step further by announcing her resignation on air with the succinctly worded, “f*** it, I quit.”

19. No more Kardashians

The Kardashians may be America’s most talked-about family, but that doesn’t mean they’re universally loved. In fact, a 2015 “non-story” about Kylie Jenner’s pet rabbit so incensed anchor John Brown that he stormed off the set of Fox’s Good Morning Orlando. Later, he clarified his problem was with the Kardashian’s media coverage and not with the family itself.

