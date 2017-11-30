Mysterious Loud Booms Have Been Heard Across The Globe – And Now They’ve Rocked Colorado

ADVERTISEMENT

The day was winding down in Denver, Colorado. It was Monday night, around 9:00 p.m., and residents of the city were probably starting to think about turning in. But something truly strange happened that likely shook them awake almost instantly. And it’s not the first time, or the first place, that it’s happened this year.

All across the world, from the United States to Australia, people have been reporting similar experiences. In all, 64 occurrences of the bizarre phenomenon have been reported. And as of yet, no one has been able to come up with a satisfactory explanation for it. But what is this weird happening?

To put it bluntly, they’re loud booms. The most recent happened in Colorado on November 21, 2017. According to CBS Denver, residents in a number of areas of the city reported that the explosions were loud enough to “shake windows and rattle walls.” And while some of the booms have been explained, many more remain a complete mystery.

