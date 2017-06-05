A Photographer Has Exposed What It’s Like Inside A Brutal Clinic That Tries To “Cure” Homosexuality

“Until You Change” is a shocking series of images produced by Ecuadorian photographer Paola Paredes. The collection was unveiled in 2016. Its aim was to highlight a hidden, illegal underworld of homophobic abuse in her native country.
The project is a follow-up to Paredes’ first project focusing on homosexuality, “Unveiled.” This 2014 work was published after Paredes came out as gay to her parents. She used cameras automatically shooting every five seconds throughout their difficult three-hour conversation to capture the raw emotion, understanding and eventual acceptance of her “coming out” experience.
However, it was as Paredes confronted her own sexuality in preparation for “Unveiled” that a friend informed her of a group of underground clinics. These institutions were, apparently, operating in the belief that homosexuality was a kind of disorder that had to be “treated.” Paredes’ friend also spoke of abuse and torture taking place at these so-called clinics.
