This Pilot’s Plane Crashed, Killing 71 People. And Now His Haunting Final Words Have Been Discovered

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a fear that strikes deep into the hearts of many people: crashing to a fiery death on an out-of-control aircraft. Despite the fact you’ve got more chance of being killed by a tornado in the U.S., some people are still terrified of flying. And the eerie last words of the pilot on a doomed flight in Russia earlier this year are unlikely to help anyone’s fears of air travel.

February 11, 2018, was a cold day in Moscow. A weather report during the late morning showed that the temperature was around 23° F and that there had been snow flurries around the city’s Domodedovo Airport that day. None of that was enough to stop Saratov Airlines Flight 703 from taking off, though. And just minutes later, everyone on board would be dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The regular flight, which was due to fly to Orsk Airport in the south of Russia, was 21 minutes late taking to the air. The model of plane, an Antonov An-148-100B, had a good safety record. It had been involved in one crash, but that had been caused by an error by the crew during in a test flight in 2011. To all intents and purposes, then, Saratov Airlines Flight 703 seemed to be a standard journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT