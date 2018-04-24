When This Plane’s Engine Exploded At 32,500ft, One Woman Suffered The Worst Fate Imaginable

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just before 10:30 a.m. on March 17, 2018, when Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 left the gate at New York’s La Guardia Airport. Some 15 minutes later the Boeing 737-700 took off for Dallas, Texas, carrying 144 passengers and five crew. What started out as an everyday flight soon became anything but routine. And for one woman, Jennifer Riordan, the events that unfolded a short while later would be utterly tragic.

A 43-year-old mother of two, Jennifer Riordan joined Wells Fargo Bank in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2008. Ten years later she had risen to become vice president of community relations with responsibility for around 1,000 staff. Riordan was on Flight 1380 as she was traveling back to her home city after a meeting in New York.

Riordan had always been a high-achiever. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from the University of New Mexico in 1999, she also gained an associate’s degree from Vermont’s Champlain College. Riordan’s academic achievements proved to be an ideal launching pad for her successful Wells Fargo career.

