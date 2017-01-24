ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, there are many perks to being U.S. President. But there are some major downsides, too. In 2011, scientists suggested that presidents were more likely to age faster than the average person. And, so far, there’s little evidence to the contrary. Here are ten presidents at the beginning and end of their term, so you can judge for yourself.

10. George H.W. Bush

Millionaire and one-time youngest ever Navy pilot, George H.W. Bush took office in 1989 after a previous failed 1980 campaign to become the Republican nomination. He got off to a strong start with the public at first, but then a financial crisis caused his approval ratings to plummet.

After a wave of controversial decisions, Democrat Bill Clinton beat Bush to win the 1992 election. Unsurprisingly, by this point Bush had health problems – the extent of which wouldn’t come to light for a while – but they didn’t defeat him. Now 92, despite a recent bout of pneumonia, he’s still alive and kicking.

