Over the past couple of centuries, American presidents have been on the receiving end of some rather weird and wonderful gifts. Owing to the interests of transparency, official gifts from other countries’ leaders must be declared. As a result, it seems that many have tried to outdo each other over the years, in both the extravagance and outlandish nature of their donations. So, from tiger cubs and pandas to some decidedly alternative portraits, here are the 20 most “out there” items the United States has been gifted over the years.

20. Raw lamb meat

In 2003, Néstor Kirchner, the President of Argentina, gifted George W. Bush a big haul of raw lamb meat – 300 pounds of it, in fact. So it’s a good thing that Bush wasn’t vegetarian. Then again, all official gifts are actually the property of the nation, not the president – although we don’t think even 300 pounds of meat would have gone very far.

19. Clinton carpet

Bill and Hillary Clinton probably didn’t know how to react upon seeing their gift from the president of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, in 1997. Because staring back at them were their own faces, which had been meticulously crafted into a carpet by artist Kamil Aliyev. In fact, the uniquely Azerbaijani gift took 10 weeks to complete and features a heart shape with the U.S. Presidential couple’s portraits inside.

