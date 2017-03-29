In 1987 This Disgraced Politician Did The Unimaginable In Front Of TV Cameras

On a snowy day in January, Robert Budd Dwyer arrived at a press conference with a seemingly unremarkable manila envelope. The gathered journalists might have imagined that it contained documents or briefing notes. But the Pennsylvania State Treasurer knew different. The heft of the envelope reminded him that it was not paperwork in his hand but a terrible secret.
The then-47-year-old had entered politics in the 1960s after several years working as a high school social studies teacher. He started out in public life as a member of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, as a Republican. He would then go on to secure a seat in the Pennsylvania State Senate.
Dwyer continued to rise through the echelons of power in the 1970s before eventually being elected the State Treasurer. After stepping into his new role in 1981, Dwyer was forced to grapple with a challenging situation that would ultimately destroy his career.
Moms Leave Their Babies Asleep In Sub-Zero Weather – And The Reason Why Has Swept The Internet
The 26,000-Year-Old Footprints In This Cave Offer A Glimpse Of The Earliest Human-Dog Relationships
Years After This Elephant Was Separated From Her Mom As A Baby, Rescuers Made A Stunning Discovery
Harry Potter’s Viktor Krum Has Totally Transformed Himself, And You Might Not Even Recognize Him Now
20 Times Students Taught Their Teachers A Lesson
20 Crazed Cats Who Are Definitely In Touch With Their Satanic Side
After A Grieving Mom Found A Heartless Note On Her Daughter’s Memorial, A Man Pulled Over In His Car
20 Strange Facts About Johnny Depp That Reveal What He’s Really Like
This Starving Baby Elephant Was So Thin That A Rescuer Didn’t Know If She’d Make It
This Shipping Container May Look Ordinary From The Outside, But Inside It’s A Stunning Family Home
20 Behind-The-Scenes Facts From The Big Bang Theory That Even The Geekiest Fans Don’t Know
This Guy Was Driving In Sub-Zero Weather When He Spotted A Frozen Bundle By The Roadside