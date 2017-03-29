In 1987 This Disgraced Politician Did The Unimaginable In Front Of TV Cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

On a snowy day in January, Robert Budd Dwyer arrived at a press conference with a seemingly unremarkable manila envelope. The gathered journalists might have imagined that it contained documents or briefing notes. But the Pennsylvania State Treasurer knew different. The heft of the envelope reminded him that it was not paperwork in his hand but a terrible secret.

The then-47-year-old had entered politics in the 1960s after several years working as a high school social studies teacher. He started out in public life as a member of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, as a Republican. He would then go on to secure a seat in the Pennsylvania State Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwyer continued to rise through the echelons of power in the 1970s before eventually being elected the State Treasurer. After stepping into his new role in 1981, Dwyer was forced to grapple with a challenging situation that would ultimately destroy his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT