The 20 Most Powerful Militaries In The World

As much as we hate to admit it, the world is still very much a dangerous place. And every country is dependent upon its armed forces to keep the peace, protect its borders and ensure the safety of its citizens. Some countries, however, have more firepower than others. Certain nations have drawn strength from a large population, technological innovations or simply just a superior budget to create militaries that far out-rival their foreign neighbors. As ranked by Global Firepower, these are the 20 countries that nobody should pick a fight with.

20. Iran

Budget: $6.3 billion

Active frontline personnel: 545,000

Tanks: 1,616

Aircraft: 477

Submarines: 33

Just one year after its epoch-making revolution, Iran entered into a bloody eight-year war with neighboring Iraq in 1980. And perhaps this is why the country has retained such a large amount of active personnel in the intervening years, with no fewer than 545,000 soldiers serving as of today. Despite its strength in numbers, however, Iran’s military suffers from a lack of technological prowess. Indeed, outdated weapons and a comparatively low military budget leave it at the bottom of this list.

19. Taiwan

Budget: $10.7 billion

Active frontline personnel: 300,000

Tanks: 2,005

Aircraft: 850

Submarines: 4

While it retains a somewhat low population of only 23.4 million citizens, Taiwan nevertheless has a strong and impressive army. Futhermore, the nation’s military standing could improve in the coming years due to a perceived threat from China. In early 2017, for example, Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan admitted that his country – which their Sino neighbors consider a province of China – aims to boost their air force and navy capability as well increase their military spending.

