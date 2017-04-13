The 20 Most Powerful People On The Planet

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes an individual powerful? Is it the amount of wealth they have in their control and the sphere of influence they possess as a result? Or is power the amount of authority one has over a given population? It’s not an easy question to answer, but there are certain individuals whose actions have a sizeable effect on the world in which we live. Based on findings by Forbes magazine in December 2016, this list rounds up the leaders who can stop the world with a single command.

20. Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu has been governing Israel since 2009, and he is perhaps the central figure in his nation’s ongoing conflict with Palestine. Throughout his leadership, the Prime Minister has ordered controversial airstrikes against the Gaza Strip and declined peace talks. However, in the face of mounting pressure from the UN, Netanyahu’s hard-line stance could finally be slipping.

19. Jamie Dimon

Besides overseeing JPMorgan Chase – a bank that manages $2.5 trillion in assets – Jamie Dimon also has a strong role within the political spectrum. Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, the CEO has acted as an advisor to the President and his opinions will certainly have an impact on America’s future economic direction.

