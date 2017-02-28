Only 14 U.S. Presidents Have Failed To Serve Their Full Terms. Will Donald Trump Be Next?

With over half of all voters already disapproving of his presidency, Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of America’s most divisive leaders. Indeed – especially with Trump’s policies meeting criticism on a daily basis – it seems that a full term may not be on the cards. And certainly history suggests that his days in the White House could be numbered.
From his various conflicts of interest to his – many would say – unconstitutional Muslim travel ban, Donald Trump is making just as many enemies as friends. And, with a recent press gag only adding fuel to the fire, many are questioning if the former reality star is fit to be president at all.
In fact, councilors in Richmond, California, recently voted to impeach the incumbent leader, showing just how precarious Trump’s position really is. Naturally, this criticism begs one important question – will Trump even finish his first term?
