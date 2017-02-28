Only 14 U.S. Presidents Have Failed To Serve Their Full Terms. Will Donald Trump Be Next?

By Chris Shackleton
February 28, 2017
Image: Gage Skidmore
With over half of all voters already disapproving of his presidency, Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of America’s most divisive leaders. Indeed – especially with Trump’s policies meeting criticism on a daily basis – it seems that a full term may not be on the cards. And certainly history suggests that his days in the White House could be numbered.

Image: J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images
From his various conflicts of interest to his – many would say – unconstitutional Muslim travel ban, Donald Trump is making just as many enemies as friends. And, with a recent press gag only adding fuel to the fire, many are questioning if the former reality star is fit to be president at all.

Image: Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images
In fact, councilors in Richmond, California, recently voted to impeach the incumbent leader, showing just how precarious Trump’s position really is. Naturally, this criticism begs one important question – will Trump even finish his first term?

