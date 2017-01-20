ADVERTISEMENT

The Obamas will go down in history for many things. For a start, they’re one of the cutest and most affectionate couples in White House history. Ever since they first met in 1989 while working at the same a law firm, they’ve been inseparable, and adorable. And if you trace their history from their early days to their present roles, what you uncover is one truly amazing love story.

Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson visited Kenya in 1992 and posed for this photo. The couple were engaged but not yet married. And while Michelle looked playful, Barack looked at the ground, serious and deep in thought. Perhaps he was considering what was to come for them both in the future?

However, Barack was very much smiling on his wedding day. The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and it was obviously a very happy occasion for them both. Future style icon Michelle, meanwhile, wore a white cold-shoulder wedding dress and pearl earrings.

