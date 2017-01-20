The Obamas will go down in history for many things. For a start, they’re one of the cutest and most affectionate couples in White House history. Ever since they first met in 1989 while working at the same a law firm, they’ve been inseparable, and adorable. And if you trace their history from their early days to their present roles, what you uncover is one truly amazing love story.
Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson visited Kenya in 1992 and posed for this photo. The couple were engaged but not yet married. And while Michelle looked playful, Barack looked at the ground, serious and deep in thought. Perhaps he was considering what was to come for them both in the future?
However, Barack was very much smiling on his wedding day. The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and it was obviously a very happy occasion for them both. Future style icon Michelle, meanwhile, wore a white cold-shoulder wedding dress and pearl earrings.
This Dog’s Owners Wanted Him Put Down For Being Too “Yucky” – But Then His Luck Dramatically Changed
The 20 Most Insane Things That Newscasters Have Done On Live TV
Here’s The Cast Of Happy Days Three Decades After They Left Al’s Diner For Good
This Pup Was Left To Starve To Death In A Crate By The Road. Then A Policeman Examined The Body
This Hiker Was Exploring A Frozen River When She Spotted Something Astounding Spinning In the Water
Right After This Family Photo Was Taken, Nurses Noticed Something Awful Happening To The Baby’s Face
This Guy Took Just 6 Weeks To Transform A Desolate Plot Of Land Into Something He’d Always Dreamed Of
After Being Stung By Over 1,000 Bees, This Poor Deaf Pit Bull Was Tragically Dumped By His Owners…
Audrey Hepburn Could’ve Graced The Stage As Another Kind Of Artiste – But Then The Nazis Came Along And Ruined Her
This Scared Stray Hid From Rescuers Beneath A Dumpster – Then It Became Clear What They Had To Do
This 6-Year-Old Gymnast Was Paralyzed By A Freak Accident. But 1 Year On She’s Blowing Doctors’ Minds
20 Celebrities You Never Knew Had Surgery To Shed The Pounds