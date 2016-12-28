President Obama may be moving on from the White House, but his new home takes luxury to a new level. This $7 million mansion will take your breath away.
On January 20, 2017, Barack Obama will step down from office and the home he has occupied since 2008. And while few abodes can compare to the White House, his new $7 million mansion is pretty much perfect. Before he and his family move in, let’s take a tour of their jaw-dropping new pad.
From the outside, this stately home looks like the sort of retreat one would find tucked away in the countryside. However, the abode has surprisingly urban roots that belie its rural exterior. In reality, it’s a mansion situated in the bustling metropolis of Washington D.C.
Noted for its scenic views, the city’s Kalorama neighborhood provides an exquisite location for Obama to enjoy his post-office life. Besides having diplomats for neighbors, the former head of state is still only 1.5 miles from the White House. As a result, he can mingle with the political elite without the stress of politics itself.
