With more than 750,000 troops at its disposal, Russia has the second-largest army of any world nation. And the Eurasian country has been worryingly quick to throw its weight into recent controversial conflicts. Indeed, its campaigns in Syria and Ukraine may have proven its military might, but they have also raised further tensions with neighboring NATO states. It is clear that the West has a lot to be afraid of, as the former-USSR’s increased military spending has resulted in some terrifying weapon technology. And these new pieces of hardware are capable of destruction on an unprecedented level.
20. PAK-FA
Built as a replacement to the current MiG-29 and Su-27, the PAK-FA jet will help the Russian Air Force rule the skies. Featuring stealth technology and a top speed of Mach 1.6, this lethal fighter has greater maneuverability than the U.S. F-22 Raptor and is therefore more deadly. Though still at the production stage, the PAK-FA should see service by next year.
19. Soratnik
Translated as “comrade” in English, the Soratnik robotic tank appears anything but friendly to Western eyes. However, as accompanying support for Russian ground troops, this seven-ton machine certainly looks effective. Currently in testing, the Soratnik boasts both sniper and assault rifles and despite its weight can travel at 25mph.
-
A Dad Looked Under His Son’s Toy Truck To Find A Terrifying Sight. Now He’s Urging Parents: Be Wary
-
This Woman Thought She Was Just Menopausal. But When She Was Rushed To Hospital A Miracle Happened
-
Russia’s Lethal Breed Of New Super Weapons Should Make The West Sit Up And Take Notice
-
This Woman Was Puzzled By A Diaper Bag’s Weight. Then She Found A Secret Opening And Reached Inside
-
Here's Why Meghan Markle Wasn't Welcome At Pippa Middleton's Wedding Ceremony
-
This Husband Built A Cabin In His Backyard – And Inside Was A Secret Tribute To 6 Decades Of Love
-
After She Drew An Awful Sketch Of Her Girlfriend, This Teen Set Off A Side-Splitting Trend
-
When This Guy Heard A Weird Noise On His Doorstep, What He Found Was Entirely Unexpected
-
Remember Matilda’s Terrifying Miss Trunchbull? Well, Here’s What She Looks Like Today
-
This Mom’s Baby Was Plummeting Towards His Death, But Her Heroic Reaction Left Onlookers Speechless
-
This Waitress Served A Cowboy Who Seemed So Out Of Place – Then What He Left As Tip Made Her Gasp
-
This Dog Was Tangled In Branches On A River For Days. Then Bystanders Embarked On A Daring Rescue