The 20 Strangest Secret Service Codenames Ever

It’s a well-known fact that the Secret Service gives codenames to presidents, their families and other high-ranking government staff. Starting in the Truman era, when sensitive information was easy to intercept, the practice has continued out of custom and as a means for agents to quickly identify their charges. Some monikers relate directly to their subject’s character, though. For example, it’s not hard to see why business tycoon Donald Trump was given the name “Mogul.” But other codenames, over the years, have involved more creative license – resulting in some truly bizarre aliases.
20. Dick Cheney – Angler
It seems to be, on the surface, about the former vice president’s love of fishing, but Dick Cheney’s alias “Angler” in fact had a dubious double meaning. Apparently, the pseudonym was also construed to refer to his ability to spin good angles on controversial topics – like the Iraq War.
19. Ivanka Trump – Marvel
While the White House Communications Agency is responsible for assigning codenames, we imagine that Donald Trump helped in creating Ivanka’s alias. Indeed, given Trump’s often rather creepy affection for his daughter it seems all too plausible that he envisioned her moniker “Marvel.” Presumably “Terrific” was already taken.
