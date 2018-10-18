The 10 Most Feared Special Forces In The World

ADVERTISEMENT

For some time now, countries around the globe have seen the need to have soldiers capable of fighting in unconventional warfare scenarios. And the war on terror has brought that requirement into even sharper focus. In fact, the origin of the world’s special forces can be traced back to World War II, with the British SAS being one of the first of these elite fighting outfits. Here we take a look at ten of the most feared special forces units in the world.

10. Special Air Service (United Kingdom)

The British SAS traces its roots back to WW II with the formation of a unit called L Detachment, Special Air Service Brigade in 1941. On the surface its mission sounded simple enough: to get behind German lines in the North African desert and cause as much mayhem as it could. But in fact this first operation was an unmitigated disaster – of the 66 men who parachuted in behind enemy lines, only 44 returned. From that inauspicious debut, though, the regiment was to go from strength to strength.

In modern times, the SAS has won a reputation as one of world’s most efficient fighting machines. Fighters from 22 SAS Regiment have seen combat in many modern theaters including Iraq and Afghanistan. International attention was focused on the SAS during the Iranian Embassy siege in London in the spring of 1980. SAS soldiers successfully ended the siege, killing all but one of the six terrorists.

