ADVERTISEMENT

After Donald Trump takes office on January 20, his five children will be in the spotlight more than ever before. You’ve probably heard of Ivanka, the soon-to-be first daughter. And then there’s Donald Jr. and Eric, the eldest sons, notable for publicly backing up every wince-worthy tweet the President-elect makes. Not forgetting Barron, the child who appeared next to Trump during his victory speech, who’s only ten. Trump’s fifth kid is another young woman, Tiffany, 23, and she appears to be the black sheep of the family. So, here are 20 things you may not know about her.

20. Her boyfriend is a registered Democrat

While Trump and his whole family are staunch Republicans, Donald’s future son-in-law most definitely isn’t. In fact, Tiffany’s boyfriend Ross Mechanic is a Democrat, and, unsurprisingly, Trump doesn’t mention him much. Hmm, those family get-togethers must be awkward!

ADVERTISEMENT

19. She was born out of wedlock

“I’m not the kind of guy who has babies out of wedlock and doesn’t get married and give the baby a name,” Donald Trump said to Vanity Fair in 1993. But, in fact, he’d already had a baby out of wedlock. Tiffany was already a few months old when her parents married, although she did get the Trump name.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT