Years After This POW Was Rescued From Iraq, She Revealed The Astonishing Truth About Her Ordeal

As a prisoner of war in Iraq, American servicewoman Jessica Lynch dreamt of the day when she would taste freedom again. It was a feeling she clung to until she was rescued by American troops. However, once on the outside, she knew she had to reveal the real truth of her widely publicized liberation.

Lynch came into the world in April 1983 and grew up in Palestine, West Virginia, and from an early age, she had a thirst for travel. “I wanted to improve my life and not just be there in Palestine forever,” she would later recall. “I wanted to get out and do something.”

So she decided that after completing school, she would join the United States Army in a bid to realize her dream of exploring the world. However, her career choice to join the disciplined ranks of the military seemed at odds with her personality, according to Lynch’s father, Gregory. He described her as a defiant youngster. “If someone told her she couldn’t do something, she’d do it just to show them,” he was reported as saying by Biography.com.

