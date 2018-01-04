This Porsche Was Found 26 Years After It Was Stolen. Then Police Saw Bones On The Ground Nearby

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s late November 2017 in Oregon, and a strange report summons police to a remote forest. A car has been discovered abandoned in the woods, with unidentified bones nearby. But when the cops take a closer look, they realize that the vehicle has been listed as stolen for 26 years.

On January 20, 1991, police in Jackson County, Oregon, received notification of a seemingly run-of-the-mill crime. Apparently, a 1979 Porsche 924 coupe had been stolen from Southside Cinema, a movie theater in the Rogue Valley city of Medford, some 27 miles from the California border.

First produced in Germany in 1976, the Porsche 924 was the first of the company’s vehicles to afford buyers the option of a fully automatic transmission. Although it was derided by many for not being sufficiently sporty, it proved popular with buyers. In 1979 some 10,000 models made their way onto American driveways.

