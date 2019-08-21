Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Was Found Lifeless – And The Curse Has Struck Another Member

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kennedys have been one of the most prominent families in American politics since the late 19th century. But throughout their eventful history, the dynasty have also suffered unspeakable tragedy. Indeed, in August 2019 Saoirse Kennedy Hill became the latest family member to fall victim to the ongoing Kennedy curse.

Aged just 22, Kennedy Hill was the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, who was famously assassinated in 1968. Just five years earlier, his brother John had been publicly gunned down in one of the most shocking moments that contemporary U.S. politics has seen. And the Kennedy family’s torment doesn’t end there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, suicides, mental illness and drug abuse are just a few of the afflictions that the dynasty have had to deal with over the past near-century. And then there’s the astonishing number of plane crashes too. Here’s a look at their remarkable run of bad luck and how it’s continued with Kennedy Hill’s untimely passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT