Seth Sutherland, to all outward appearances, was like any other boy. A high school senior at Lake Minneola High School, near Orlando, Florida, he was friendly and reserved. Then, apparently out of the blue, he shot himself dead. It has now come to light that he left messages for various people.
On the morning of November 14, 2017, 17-year-old Seth was writing in his bedroom, before heading to school. But he wasn’t doing his homework. Indeed, the day was due to take a very dark turn. In hindsight, it is clear that these were the last words Seth would ever commit to paper.
With his bag packed, Seth caught the bus to school. He was not involved in after-school activities, but he had a group of friends that he always met up with. As usual, he saw his mates and they hung out. One later commented that Seth seemed “in a good mood.” Not long after, however, at around 8:00 a.m. when school was about to start, everything changed.
-
After A Punishing 13-Hour Fashion Show, This Teenaged Model Paid The Ultimate Price
-
After This Teen Killed Himself At School, Police Revealed The Heartbreaking Note He Left Behind
-
A Mom In Walmart Saw A Woman Mouth “We’ve Been Kidnapped.” Then Events Spiraled Out Of Control
-
This Convicted Criminal And Rapist Would Become The Nazis’ Most Perverted War Criminal
-
Pink Asked Eminem If He’d Like To Work On A Song With Her – And His Reply Was Totally Priceless
-
This Officer Saw A Bag Inside A Scorching Hot Car. Then He Spotted The Scared Animal Hiding Beneath
-
When This Guy Saw An Old Lady Clinging To A Lamp Post, A Bystander Caught His Actions On Camera
-
10 Days After These Triplets Were Born, Their Mother Felt A Stabbing Pain In Her Chest
-
Scientists Have Deciphered An Ancient Scroll That Could Solve The Mystery Of The Pyramid Of Giza
-
When A Man In A Wheelchair Blocked Her Way, This Woman’s Reaction Left Him Dumbstruck
-
2 Years After This 4-Year-Old Disappeared, Police Got A Tip About A Dresser In His Grandma’s House
-
This Mom Shows Gawkers There’s No Reason To Fear Her Baby’s Skin Condition – Using One Simple Trick