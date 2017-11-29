After This Teen Killed Himself At School, Police Revealed The Heartbreaking Note He Left Behind

ADVERTISEMENT

Seth Sutherland, to all outward appearances, was like any other boy. A high school senior at Lake Minneola High School, near Orlando, Florida, he was friendly and reserved. Then, apparently out of the blue, he shot himself dead. It has now come to light that he left messages for various people.

On the morning of November 14, 2017, 17-year-old Seth was writing in his bedroom, before heading to school. But he wasn’t doing his homework. Indeed, the day was due to take a very dark turn. In hindsight, it is clear that these were the last words Seth would ever commit to paper.

With his bag packed, Seth caught the bus to school. He was not involved in after-school activities, but he had a group of friends that he always met up with. As usual, he saw his mates and they hung out. One later commented that Seth seemed “in a good mood.” Not long after, however, at around 8:00 a.m. when school was about to start, everything changed.

