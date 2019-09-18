It’s November 5, 2017, and Johnnie Langendorff is sitting in his car on his way to pick up his girlfriend. Around him, the Texan community of Sutherland Springs appears to be just as it should. But suddenly this ordinary scene takes a dramatic turn as he spots two figures shooting at one another – and now one of the pair is running right towards him.
The Men Who Ended The Texas Church Shooting Revealed Details Of Their Terrible Ordeal
Luckily for Langendorff, the approaching figure didn’t pose a threat; rather, this person was actually trying to save the lives of the people around him. The man, Stephen Willeford, had been firing his weapon at a mass shooter, and he was now asking Langendorff for some help.