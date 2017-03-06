He Walked 10 Miles Daily To Support His Sick Mom. Then One Day Coworkers Left Him In Tears

A hard-working 19-year-old from Oxford, Alabama, Derrick Taylor is a package handler at a UPS Customer Center. Like many people, Taylor lives some distance away from his workplace.
Taylor’s job involves unloading and loading packages from UPS vans in return for an hourly wage of $11.90. However, until recently, his commute had been a little unusual. Taylor had to walk ten miles every day because he didn’t own a car.
In fact, the teenager would leave home in the middle of the night in order to arrive at work on time for 4:00 a.m. shifts. Then, when the working day was over, Taylor would set off on the long walk back home again too. He just didn’t have the spare cash to splash out on a vehicle.
