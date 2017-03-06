He Walked 10 Miles Daily To Support His Sick Mom. Then One Day Coworkers Left Him In Tears

By Francesca Lynagh
March 6, 2017
Image: Facebook/Allie K Steen
A hard-working 19-year-old from Oxford, Alabama, Derrick Taylor is a package handler at a UPS Customer Center. Like many people, Taylor lives some distance away from his workplace.

Image: via abc3340
Taylor’s job involves unloading and loading packages from UPS vans in return for an hourly wage of $11.90. However, until recently, his commute had been a little unusual. Taylor had to walk ten miles every day because he didn’t own a car.

Image: via abc3340
In fact, the teenager would leave home in the middle of the night in order to arrive at work on time for 4:00 a.m. shifts. Then, when the working day was over, Taylor would set off on the long walk back home again too. He just didn’t have the spare cash to splash out on a vehicle.

