There’s no denying that Joe Biden won his fair share of fans during his eight years as Barack Obama’s V.P. And there’s also little wonder why. Indeed, America’s unofficial “cool uncle” is basically the ideal all politicians should strive towards. His relatable, friendly nature finally made the role of vice president almost as cool as the presidency itself. That’s no easy task, of course – but it’s one that Biden was well equipped for, in more ways than one. In 20 ways, in fact…
20. He broke down in tears receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom
As one of his last acts as President of the United States, Barack Obama bestowed Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom – without any warning. Indeed, Biden was so surprised that he had to take a moment to compose himself. And not only that, but he spent the much of the rest of the speech in tears. As journalist Jane Merrick tweeted, “We are all Joe Biden crying into the mantelpiece.” Clearly, people were truly touched by Biden’s emotional display.
19. He called Obama’s healthcare legislation a “big f***ing deal” on live TV
In 2010, Obama formally signed into law the Affordable Care Act – the healthcare bill dubbed “Obamacare.” And for the most part, the ceremony went according to script. But when Biden introduced Obama, he actually whispered to the president, “This is a big f***ing deal.” Hilariously, the cameras picked up on Biden’s remark. Rather than try to play down the faux pas, however, press secretary Robert Gibbs instead tweeted, “And yes, Mr. Vice President, you’re right.”
When Police Raided This Indonesian Man’s Home, They Seized 2 White Boxes Of Living, Breathing Cargo
When Dad Noticed The Family Dog Behaving Oddly, He Knew Exactly What It Meant For His Dying Son
These Japanese Hunters Rounded Up Hundreds Of Dolphins In A Cove, And It Didn’t Have A Happy Ending
After This New Mom Shared A Photo With Her Baby, Her Followers Realized Something Was Very Wrong
This Single Mom Revealed Her Heartbreaking Story To A Coworker – But He Wasn’t Who She Thought He Was
20 Awkward Photos Of Donald And Ivanka Trump That’ll Make You Cringe All Over
Here’s What These 20 Classic Stars Of The ’70s Look Like Today
When These Guys Explored A Decrepit Building, They Discovered Technology That Helped Take Down Hitler
20 Unfortunate Photo Fails That Prove You Should Always Check Your Reflection
Doctors Thought This Injured Boy Might Not Make It – But When He Met A Therapy Dog Everything Changed
This Beaten-Up Puppy Collapsed On A Stranger’s Porch – But He Wasn’t Ready To Give Up Just Yet
The 20 Most Inappropriate Jokes Sneaked Into Kids’ TV Shows