There’s no denying that Joe Biden won his fair share of fans during his eight years as Barack Obama’s V.P. And there’s also little wonder why. Indeed, America’s unofficial “cool uncle” is basically the ideal all politicians should strive towards. His relatable, friendly nature finally made the role of vice president almost as cool as the presidency itself. That’s no easy task, of course – but it’s one that Biden was well equipped for, in more ways than one. In 20 ways, in fact…

20. He broke down in tears receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom

As one of his last acts as President of the United States, Barack Obama bestowed Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom – without any warning. Indeed, Biden was so surprised that he had to take a moment to compose himself. And not only that, but he spent the much of the rest of the speech in tears. As journalist Jane Merrick tweeted, “We are all Joe Biden crying into the mantelpiece.” Clearly, people were truly touched by Biden’s emotional display.

19. He called Obama’s healthcare legislation a “big f***ing deal” on live TV

In 2010, Obama formally signed into law the Affordable Care Act – the healthcare bill dubbed “Obamacare.” And for the most part, the ceremony went according to script. But when Biden introduced Obama, he actually whispered to the president, “This is a big f***ing deal.” Hilariously, the cameras picked up on Biden’s remark. Rather than try to play down the faux pas, however, press secretary Robert Gibbs instead tweeted, “And yes, Mr. Vice President, you’re right.”

