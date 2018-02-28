When This Man Saw A Girl In Freezing Weather, He Asked About Her Mom And Got A Chilling Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

On a snowy night in Ogden, Utah, Marcus King was walking past a playground on his way to play basketball when a little girl called out to him. The girl was all by herself, and it was such a cold night that King was concerned. Subsequently, what he discovered was equally as chilling.

Recounting events to journalists later, King explained that he was worried about the girl because of the area they were in. Talking to Fox13, King said, “This is not a good part of Ogden – there’s a lot of weirdos around here.”

However, King hasn’t always been a model citizen himself. In fact, in 2017 he was arrested twice on charges including theft of services, possession or use of a controlled substance, and endangering a child or vulnerable adult.

