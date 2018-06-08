A Woman Thought She’d Landed Her Dream Internship, But She Ended Up In A Battle For Justice

By Suzi Marsh
June 8, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Twitter/Magazine Academy

In the plush London offices of a renowned publishing company, aspiring journalist Amalia Illgner begins her internship with a spring in her step. But after two months of grueling work – paid at far below the U.K.’s National Minimum Wage – she begins to wonder if this opportunity really is everything it’s cracked up to be.

Image: Adam J.W.C.

Born in Colombia to a German father and a Trinidadian mother, Illgner grew up in Sydney, Australia. An aspiring writer, she began her career in the United Kingdom, creating copy for a company that organized bachelor and bachelorette parties. But after more than half-a-decade in that industry, she decided to make the move to journalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Nick Morrison

However, journalism is a competitive industry, so Illgner decided that an internship would be a good way to get started. And unsurprisingly, she was far from the first job hunter to reach a similar conclusion. In fact, according to recent research, as many as 70,000 people are currently serving as interns in the U.K. alone.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT