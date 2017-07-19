This Yellow Rectangle Can Stop Terrorists In Their Tracks, And How It Works Will Blow Your Mind

By Sam Hopkinson
July 19, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Heald Ltd

For many people, defeating international terrorism is the number one priority for any government in this day and age. Unfortunately, anti-terrorism strategies have so far failed to curb the number of attempted attacks. Well, this yellow rectangle may be the game-changer that people have been waiting for.

 

Image: Pixabay/MIH83

Part of the problem is that the vast majority of terrorists are not foreigners from a far-flung land. On the contrary, most are born in the country they come to despise. As a result, many counter-terrorism resources are misspent elsewhere.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: MSGT RAUL NAVAS, USAF

Many people associate terrorism with suicide bombers. However, many terrorist attacks in recent times have involved driving vehicles into groups of pedestrians. Moreover, it has so far proved very difficult for the authorities effectively counter this kind of barbaric act.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT