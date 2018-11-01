Climbers Were Exploring A Giant Sinkhole When They Discovered A Breathtaking Landscape Hidden Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s October in southern China, and a group of explorers are teetering on the edge of a vast sinkhole. Bravely, they descend into the darkness, with just a single rope between them and certain death. But as they near the bottom, they discover an incredible landscape hidden beneath the earth.

In recent years, a considerable number of sinkholes have made the news. Like, for example, the vast void that almost swallowed up a Florida resort in 2013. Or the chasm that destroyed a huge chunk of road in Fukuoka, Japan in 2016. But what exactly is behind the sudden appearance of these terrifying holes?

Simply put, sinkholes occur when the surface of the ground collapses. And most of the time, this happens as the result of natural processes. For example, in areas rich in carbonate rocks like limestone, the flow of groundwater can dissolve the rock over time, causing underground spaces to form.

