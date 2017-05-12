This Scientist Fell 70 Feet Into A Deadly Crevasse – And Captured The Terrifying Episode On Camera

Bloodied, battered and bruised, Dr. John All was clinging for his life on a frozen ledge after slipping into the icy deathtrap. Below him was another 300 feet of darkness, while 70 feet above, he could see blue sky. But as he struggled to breathe and knew his broken arm was now useless, how could he possibly climb his way out of there?
You might be forgiven for thinking an accident as bad as this might be the fault of a rookie climber. But this wasn’t the first time that Dr. All had been mountain climbing. In fact, he’s a renowned mountaineer, scientist and author, with plenty of experience in trekking and climbing in remote areas.
Indeed, Dr. All actually works as a geoscientist and professor at Western Kentucky University. Furthermore, he co-founded the American Climber Science Program, an organization dedicated to research, exploration and conservation within mountain settings.
