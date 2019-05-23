When A Diver’s Oxygen Cut Off 300 Feet Underwater, His Crew Launched A Desperate Bid To Save Him

ADVERTISEMENT

At 300 ft. underwater, diver Chris Lemons tried to return to his vessel but realized his oxygen line was stuck – then it snapped.

Chris Lemons and the rest of the crew aboard the Bibby Topaz had a simple mission. At least, it should be for a team of such experienced divers. Their vessel would plunge deep into the North Sea. Then Lemons, Dave Yuasa and Duncan Allcock would step into an even smaller diving bell to take them farther down.

First, they had dived 300 feet down from the bell. Then Lemons and Yuasa began repair work on a damaged pipe while Allcock manned their vessel. The start of their mission had gone off without a hitch, but it wouldn’t stay that way for long. Alarm bells started blaring, alerting their crew overhead that Bibby Topaz’s navigation system had malfunctioned.

