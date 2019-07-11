When A Diver Unearthed A Ring In A Muddy Pond, His Discovery Pieced Together A 60-Year-Old Mystery

By James Cannon
July 11, 2019
Image: YouTube/Eyewitness News WEHT WTVW

Sometimes in life, you can find certain items in the most unexpected of places. Whether it be a misplaced set of keys or bits of loose change, people are often surprised when they make the discovery. As for Luke Berube, though, he found something quite unique in a somewhat murky location.

Image: YouTube/Eyewitness News WEHT WTVW

An amateur diver, Berube was investigating a small body of water in Hanson, Massachusetts, in June 2019. During his time beneath the surface, he quickly uncovered a brass ring before continuing his search. After taking a break, the treasure hunter then returned to the pond in the hope of finding another artifact.

Image: Gerry Wood

With a waterproof metal detector in hand, Berube swam to the bottom of the pond, as he believed something was buried there. With that in mind, the diver began to work his way through the silt to reach the mystery item. It turned out to be another ring – but this one was slightly different.

