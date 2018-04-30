This Man Tried To Land A Famous Catch – And Pulled A Monster Out The Water With His Bare Hands

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Earl Woodard wanted to prove his expert angling skills. But he got more than he bargained for when he decided to fish without a line. Woodard was astonished by what he got his hands on – and he soon became an internet phenomenon because of it.

Woodard, who resides in Alabama, spent almost four decades teaching sports and physical education. But his biggest passion is fishing. And he’s honed his skills over the years, racking up more than half-a-century of experience.

The talented fisherman even has his own five-acre bass lake on his farm. And on March 5, 2015, he recorded a video at the pond to demonstrate his skills. Woodard thought that it would be the perfect way to promote his book, which had recently been published.

