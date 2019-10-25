This Teen Reeled In A Monstrous Catch That Locals Had Been Desperate To Snare For Over 40 Years

Following a long day’s fishing on a river in Lillooet, Canada, Nick McCabe is somewhat disappointed with his haul. But suddenly the teenager catches sight of something leaping into the air from the water. Could it really be? With friends by his side, he tells them to hang on, as their boat goes darting after the creature.
During August 2016, McCabe was working as a guide on the Fraser River for a fishing company that provides tours. And located in the Canadian province of British Columbia, this stretch has a reputation for housing some incredibly large fish. So with that in mind, the young fisherman remained eagle-eyed as he took clients out on the water.