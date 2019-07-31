When A Texas Fisherman Reeled In His Catch, He Found A Deadly Creature On The End Of The Line

ADVERTISEMENT

As Chase McCray stares at the end of his fishing line, he struggles to take in what he’s seeing. While the experienced angler has managed to snag himself a substantial catfish, he’s also dragged a deadly creature out of the depths. And it seems that the cantankerous critter won’t let go without a fight.

Judging by McCray’s social media accounts, he is an avid fisherman. In July 2019 he changed his Facebook profile picture to an image which showed him enjoying the pastime. In the snap, he proudly shows off one of his catches, which appears to be one almighty catfish. The angler holds the monstrous creature in one hand, as he flashes the camera a small smile.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter – where McCray posts under the username “ChaseThePlayBoy” – he shares regular updates from his fishing adventures. In one tweet from July 2019 the angler posted two images of himself holding yet another catch. And to make it clear how much he enjoyed life by the water, he captioned them, “No place I’d rather be.”

