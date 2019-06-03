Two Fishermen Were Driving Along A Beach When They Came Across This Bizarre Six-Foot Creature

ADVERTISEMENT

Driving along the beaches of southern Australia counted as just another day at the office for Steven Jones, the supervisor of an area fishing crew. His daily treks along the coastline meant that he often caught glimpses of oceanic wildlife. Sometimes, it swam by him, and sometimes it had somehow washed ashore.

On one particular journey through Coorong National Park, Jones and his team saw what they thought was an enormous piece of driftwood that had somehow appeared on the beach. That would be a stunning enough feat for a trunk or branch. However, as the fishermen got closer to the figure, they realized it hadn’t come from a tree at all.

Jones sent a picture to his partner, Linette Grzelak, to show her the mysterious thing that had washed ashore. She told Live Science that, along with the photo, he sent a description of what he had discovered. “[He] said it was extremely heavy and [it] felt hard and leathery like a rhinoceros,” she reported.

