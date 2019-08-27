Mike Posner Was Forced To Stop His Trek Across America When A Snake Bite Left Him Unable To Walk

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point in our lives, we may feel the need to complete a particularly challenging task. Indeed, whether it’s a crash-course diet or a new fitness routine, these regimens can be quite rewarding if we see them through. Musician Mike Posner had something else in mind in April 2019, though.

After an incredibly difficult period in Posner’s life, he fell into a state of depression in 2018. Due to his condition, the singer then decided to make a few significant changes to his life, spending time in a Buddhist retreat. On top of that, he shared some interesting news with his fans in January 2019.

At that point, Posner revealed that he was going to take a walk across the United States, starting in the spring. The trek was set to begin in New Jersey, before the musician would travel up to Detroit, Michigan. Once he had reached the Motor City, his plan was to head toward Venice Beach, California.

