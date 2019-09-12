When A Woman Got Lost In A Forest At Night, She Told The Cops Three Words That Saved Her Life

In August 2019 Jess Tinsley went on a forest walk with her boyfriend and another pal. But they eventually wandered away from any recognized path, and, fearing they were lost with bad weather closing in, the trio called for help. Then Jess gave rescue services three simple words which just might have saved their lives.
The trio headed out for a forest walk on a Sunday evening. Playing it safe, the inexperienced hikers intended to stick to beaten paths. However, as the evening drew on, something started to feel amiss, so they checked their location on a map. They had wandered off their intended course.