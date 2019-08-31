In May 2019 Amanda Eller set off on an exciting three-mile hike on the island of Maui in Hawaii. Little did she know, however, that this scenic trip through a tropical paradise would end up with her being lost and stranded, fighting for her own survival.
A Maui Woman Missing For Over Two Weeks Finally Came Clean About Her Brutal Ordeal
Eller’s abrupt absence instigated a huge search operation, after her boyfriend Ben Konkol reported her missing when she failed to return home for dinner. The story then spread as the national media caught wind of proceedings. But as time passed, it seemed increasingly less likely that rescuers would find the vanished hiker in time.