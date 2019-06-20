A Nurse’s Marathon World Record Didn’t Count – And The Insane Reason Prompted A Public Outcry

ADVERTISEMENT

While fun to participate in, some sports can push you to your physical and mental limits. Marathons are arguably one of the hardest events in that regard, as competitors are required to run great distances before they reach the finishing line. Despite those challenges, though, a woman named Jessica Anderson looked to test herself in a very famous marathon race.

Indeed, Anderson decided to compete in the 2019 London Marathon, an annual race held in England’s capital city. Following its inception in the early 1980s, the contest has become one of the most popular in the sporting calendar. And each year, tens of thousands of people sign up for the lengthy course.

However, while a number of professional runners compete at the London Marathon, the amateur athletes run their own race. A few of those individuals also wear funny costumes for the event, as they try to raise money for various charities. But Anderson had a different idea in mind ahead of the big day.

