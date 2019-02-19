A Runner Collapsed Just Yards From The Finish. Then A Competitor’s Actions Were Caught On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross-country running is one of the most grueling disciplines in athletics, pushing competitors to the limit. And Madeline Adams can certainly attest to that, as she ran in an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship race in October 2016. However, after collapsing just a few yards from the finish line, she got some help from an unexpected place.

In the world of athletics, races such as the 100 meters are often seen as the highlight of an event. Indeed, the amazing exploits of Usain Bolt over the last decade have further cemented its place as one of sport’s showpiece disciplines. However, while those races are certainly exciting, long-distance running is captivating for a very different reason.

Indeed, those two disciplines can exact a heavy toll on a competitor’s body. But it could be argued that long-distance racing is the toughest. That style of running pushes athletes to the limit both physically and mentally, as they need to pace themselves during an event. However, the difficulties don’t end there.

