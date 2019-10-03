Those who wear running shoes as a fashion statement more than with a functional purpose in mind may have long been baffled by an extra hole at the top of the shoe. However, those who wear them for their intended use are well aware of its key role. More than mere decoration, it actually plays an important part in keeping feet free from blisters.
Here’s Why You Really Should Use That Extra Shoelace Hole You’ve Been Ignoring
A video uploaded to YouTube in April 2015 demonstrates a method for tying shoes utilizing the “extra” holes. It was posted by a company called Illumiseen, which specializes in visibility equipment for runners and cyclists. The clip has more than 58 million views with around 1,000 comments, many along the lines, “I’ve finally learned how to properly tie my shoes.”