10 Fascinating Facts About The Three Stooges That Will Make You Want To Revisit The Show

For nearly 50 years, The Three Stooges delighted audiences with their bumptious bonhomie. The trio of funnymen are an icon of American humor, with a much-loved brand of knockabout laughs. But how much do you know about the slapstick kings? Here are 10 things about The Three Stooges you might find surprising.

10. The famed Stooges eye-poke had a real-life origin

Of all the ways the rib-tickling three gained fame for abusing each other, perhaps the most famous is the eye-poke. To the twang of a violin string, two digits would end up jammed into a Stooge’s orbits. It was a staple used in all the films, but it had a curious beginning.

Stooge Moe Howard explained that the eye-poke had actually been born during a raucous game of cards. His brother Shemp had a notion that the third of the trio, Larry Fine, wasn’t playing fair and square. And his reaction to that was the classic two fingers in the peepers. Moe said, “Larry had tears coming from his eyes for a week. It struck me so funny I leaned backward in a chair and went right through a glass door.”

