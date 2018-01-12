20 Disney Secrets That Reveal What Really Goes On Behind The Scenes In The Magic Kingdom

ADVERTISEMENT

If you think you know all there is to know about Disney World simply by visiting it as a guest, you may want to think again. Behind the scenes, there are an absolute wealth of secrets the general public simply aren’t aware of. Indeed, from underground pipes to a population of feral cats, these revelations will tear down everything you thought you knew about the Magic Kingdom. And if you find yourself bumping into Chris from Orlando a lot, you’ll soon know why…

20. There’s a secret underground network of tunnels

Don’t try jumping into the nearest manhole – these utility corridors or “utilidors” are for staff only. The system of tunnels was apparently concocted after Walt Disney noticed cast members walking through the wrong areas of the park. The utilidors, then, allow them to get around the park without breaking character or ruining the illusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. There are “hidden Mickeys” everywhere

Next time you head to Disney World, take a closer look at your surroundings. Before you know it, you’ll be seeing the famous mouse ears everywhere you turn. That’s because the Imagineers who designed the park left imprints of the ubiquitous symbol in every nook and cranny they could find, from rides to restaurants. And one blogger, Steven Barrett, has even spent years tracking them down.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT