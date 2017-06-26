20 Secrets About Grace VanderWaal That Even The Biggest America’s Got Talent Fans Won’t Know

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC’s America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal wowed audiences when she appeared on the famous television show last year. Becoming the youngest contestant to win the series in a decade at just 12 years old, VanderWaal was showered with adoration by judges with Simon Cowell even calling her “the next Taylor Swift.” Since her successful stint on the show, VanderWaal has released an EP, and just dropped her latest single this month — the summer sizzler “Moonchild.” But there’s plenty of tidbits that have eluded even the most ardent AGT fan, so without further ado here are 20 little-known secrets about the gifted young performer from Suffern, New York that you probably never knew.

20. She numbered in Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list.

You know you’re onto something whenever Billboard starts to take notice. For Grace VanderWaal, that recognition came in the form of the music conglomerate’s “21 Under 21” list — a yearly feature with the sole purpose of highlighting the most talented young performers currently at large. VanderWaal appeared in the prestigious round-up last year, underlining the fact that her musical talent comes before her celebrity status.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Her friends didn’t know she could sing.

You’d think if you had a unique singing voice like VanderWaal, you’d show it off at the first opportunity. However, it turns out the young singer kept quiet about her gift. In fact, it wasn’t until her appearance on AGT that her friends found out she could actually sing. We’re sure they were gobsmacked when they heard just how powerful the then 12-year-old’s voice was.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT