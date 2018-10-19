After Watching An Acclaimed Movie About His Life, Stephen Hawking Gave Its Creators A Priceless Gift

ADVERTISEMENT

When Eddie Redmayne was tasked with playing Stephen Hawking in a biopic, there was no one he wanted to impress more than the legendary physicist himself. And after Hawking had finally watched the movie, he responded in an incredible way. The scientist presented the filmmakers with a gift that felt like a dream come true, in fact.

Hawking was born in the city of Oxford, England, on January 8, 1942. He studied at both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge and became one of the most celebrated minds of all time. He was particularly known for his ground-breaking work into black holes.

Albert Einstein had stated that nothing whatsoever could come out of a black hole. But through his study of quantum physics, Hawking discovered that they actually emanate a type of radiation. It was a major scientific breakthrough and has come to be referred to as “Hawking radiation.” The physicist was also given the Gravity Research Foundation Award for his essay on the subject.

