After 12 Years Of Marriage And Five Kids, Donald Trump Jr. And His Wife Have Made A Major Decision

As someone with a very famous last name, Donald Trump Jr. was undoubtedly used to life in the spotlight. The press knew when he got married to wife Vanessa, as well as when each of their five children were born.

With so many milestones achieved together, it shouldn’t be surprising that the couple had another headline-making update. They had made a huge decision together, and it was only a matter of time before the rest of the world found out.

Trump Jr. met his future wife in an unexpected way: both the businessman and Vanessa, a former model, attended the same fashion show in 2003. It was Trump Jr.’s dad who had introduced the pair afterward, she told The New York Times.

