Antonio Banderas’ Daughter Is Now An Adult – And She Looks Identical To Her Famous Grandma

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-one-year-old Stella Banderas comes from an extremely good gene pool. Her parents are the actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, while her half-sister is Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson. But the matriarch of the family is Tippi Hedren, the iconic actress who collaborated with Alfred Hitchcock and is famous starring in for The Birds. Perhaps Stella will choose to follow in her footsteps. She’s certainly got the looks.

The circumstances of Stella’s birth caused a minor scandal back in the day. Her parents met in 1995 on the set of the film Two Much. They embarked on an affair – but both were married at the time. They hastily divorced their spouses, Spanish actress Ana Leza and Miami Vice star Don Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time the pair got married in May 1996, Griffith was pregnant. She gave birth to Stella a few months later, on September 24. Stella wasn’t the first child for Griffith, who already had two children – Alexander Bauer and Dakota Johnson – from two previous marriages. But she was the first child for Banderas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT