Bette Midler Sat Down To Watch Hocus Pocus, And Here’s How The Film Made Her Feel Two Decades On

Back in the 1990s, Disney enjoyed a major resurgence with audiences across the world, releasing several classic movies. Hocus Pocus was one of them, with the supernatural comedy hitting theaters in July 1993. However, ahead of the film’s 25th anniversary, star Bette Midler sat down to watch it again, having not looked at it in two decades.

Coming into the world in December 1945, Midler grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii, alongside her brother and two sisters. During her childhood, the youngster started to develop an interest in performing, which led to success in talent contests. A few years later, she then went on to study drama at the University of Hawaii.

After her college studies, Midler earned her first role as an extra in the 1966 film Hawaii. Later that year, the aspiring performer then moved to New York City, hoping to make her mark there. She subsequently won a role in the Broadway production of Fiddler on The Roof in 1967, before performing at the Tony Awards the next year.

