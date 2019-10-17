Betty Boop may be one of the most instantly recognizable characters in cartoons. With her big baby face, button nose and huge eyes, no one could mistake Betty for any other character. But she wasn’t “born” with those looks, and their origins conceal a secret about exactly where she came from.
Here’s How Betty Boop Has Changed Over The Years – And The Secret History Of Her Origin
Alongside animator Grim Natwick, fellow artist Max Fleischer created Betty for his Talkartoon cartoon series, with the cutesy toon making her debut in 1930. Fleischer was something of a pioneer in the field, inventing such things as the Rotoscope and the “bouncing ball” so familiar in animated songs. Betty’s popularity grew to the point that she started appearing in films for Paramount Pictures.