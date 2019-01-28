Celebrities Didn’t Go Hungry At The Golden Globes – All Because Of Melissa McCarthy’s Secret Plan

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 6, 2019, the annual Golden Globe Awards put on its glamorous show at The Beverly Hilton in California. But while the celebrity-laden event featured plenty of back-slapping during its three-hour run-time, there was one thing that it apparently didn’t have: food. Yep, the stars of film and TV didn’t actually get fed while the awards were in full flow. Yet they didn’t need to worry about going hungry – because Melissa McCarthy was on hand to help.

Of course, those attending the 2019 Golden Globes did get some food at one point during the day. It’s just that the dishes were served mostly before the awards-giving part of the event actually took place. And as the show goes live at 5:00 p.m., this food is surely more like a late lunch than an evening meal.

In 2015, in fact, one of that year’s winners might have let slip the attendees hunger. Julianne Moore, recipient of the “Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama” award, suggested that the meals had been served at mid-afternoon. “I haven’t eaten since, like, 3:30[p.m.], so I am looking forward to doing that,” she told Los Angeles Magazine after her win.

